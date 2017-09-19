Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

New Commission On Women And Girls Promotes Equality

By 11 hours ago
  • One of the goals of the Commission is to improve the economic position of women in Hamilton County.
    Wikimedia Commons

Denise Driehaus is only the second woman ever elected to the Hamilton County Commission. Now she is determined to make the county a more inclusive home for women and girls. Women make up only 37 percent of Hamilton County elected officials, according to Driehaus, and only nine percent of the local CEOs.

Now, with the Women's Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation, Driehaus has created the Commission on Women and Girls. Here to discuss the new initiative and its goals are Vice President of the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners, Denise Driehaus; and Women's Fund Executive Director Meghan Cummings.

For more information on how to apply for the Commission on Women and Girls click here.

Denise Driehaus
Hamilton County Board of Commissioners
Women's Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation
Commission on Women and Girls
Meghan Cummings
