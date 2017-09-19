New Commission On Women And Girls Promotes Equality

Denise Driehaus is only the second woman ever elected to the Hamilton County Commission. Now she is determined to make the county a more inclusive home for women and girls. Women make up only 37 percent of Hamilton County elected officials, according to Driehaus, and only nine percent of the local CEOs.

Now, with the Women's Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation, Driehaus has created the Commission on Women and Girls. Here to discuss the new initiative and its goals are Vice President of the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners, Denise Driehaus; and Women's Fund Executive Director Meghan Cummings.

For more information on how to apply for the Commission on Women and Girls click here.