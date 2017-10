Here’s a review of Radney Foster’s new cd and book of short stories by WVXU’s singer/songwriter Roberta Schultz. Singer/songwriter Radney Foster released a cd/book combo in September titled, "For You to See the Stars." The book’s a collection of short stories, and the album is his 11th studio cd featuring 9 new songs as well as a re-recording of his big single, “Raining on Sunday.” Foster’s also currently on a national tour having been in Columbus mid-October.