New Book Provides All The Dirt On Composting

More and more backyard gardeners are discovering the benefits of composting, from reducing waste going to landfills to providing rich organic matter for healthier and more productive plants.

Local author Michelle Balz has recently published a comprehensive guide for gardeners, "Composting for a New Generation: Latest Techniques for the Bin and Beyond."

Michelle Balz joins "Cincinnati Edition" this afternoon, along with our horticulture experts, Campbell County Extension Office Horticulture Agent Sarah Stolz; Director of the Turner Farm Community Garden Program and Co-overseer of Homeadow Song Farm, Peter Huttinger; and Boone County Cooperative Extension Horticulture extension agent David Koester.

Read a sample of "Composting for a New Generation," and mark your calendars for when Hamilton County Recycling and Solid Waste District offers its “Get the Dirt on Backyard Composting” seminar in May.

Also make note of Turner Farm's upcoming gardening programs, and see Boone County Extension program information, as well as classes and events in Campbell County.

Tune in to Cincinnati Edition April 19 starting at 1 p.m. to hear this segment.