White Oak native Carmen Electra, who was given her stage name by Prince, tells E! News that the late rock star "was like a god. Maybe that's why I'm so shocked he's passed away."

Born Tara Patrick in Cincinnati in 1972, she attended the School for Creative & Performing Arts fourth through eighth grades, graduated from Princeton High School in 1990, and performed at Kings Island. She moved to Los Angeles later in 1990 and met Prince while auditioning for his all-girl band.

He wrote a song for her, changed her name and made her a star, as she told me several times over the past 20 years.