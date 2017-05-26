New Beverly Hills Supper Club Fire Special Airs In Around Cincinnati's Time Slot

Around Cincinnati will be pre-empted this week for a new special from Lee Hay and John Kiesewetter, Inside the Beverly Hills Supper Club Fire: 40 Years Later.

Sunday, May 28 marks the 40th anniversary of the devastating fire at the Beverly Hills Supper Club. John Kiesewetter hosts a look at the tragic event and its aftermath through conversations with people who were there, including former waiter Wayne Dammert whose story was told in the book, Inside the Beverly Hills Supper Club Fire written by Ron Elliott.

For a complete rundown of the program and guests, click here:

Inside the Beverly Hills Supper Club Fire: 40 Years Later.

This special will also be rebroadcast Monday, May 29 at 1pm.