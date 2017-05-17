Navigating Medicare: How To Maximize Your Plan And Pay Less

Not so long ago the Medicare federal health insurance program was relatively simple. Most Americans were more or less automatically enrolled in the program at age 65. Nowadays, Medicare has become vastly complicated, with different enrollment periods, different plans, and lots of other variables at play. Make a mistake in any of these areas and it can cost you money, aggravation, and lost chances to get the best health care.

Philip Moeller is author of the new book “Get What’s Yours for Medicare: Maximize Your Coverage, Minimize Your Costs.” He’s also the author of the "Ask Phil" Medicare column for PBS.

He joins us along with Chris DeSimio, a Financial Advisor with Wells Fargo Advisors in Cincinnati.

