Nothing like seeing old friends at the holidays – Bob Hartley, Mary Richards, Laura Ingalls, Hawkeye Pierce, Ben Cartwright, Roseanne Conner, Ralph Kramden, Ray and Debra Barone, Lucy and Ricky Ricardo.

Fred and Ethel too.

Or seeing rare Christmas episodes from "The Untouchables, Rod Serling's "Twight Zone," "Touched By An Angel," "Bonanza," "Gunsmoke," or "The Love Boat."

And seeing those classic cartoon characters who have been part of our holidays for years: The Grinch, Little Drummer Boy, Jack Frost and Nestor, The Long-Eared Christmas Donkey.

You can see them all in the next 10 days leading up to Christmas. Here's my guide to a Classic TV Christmas.... from "Mama's Family" to yours!

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16

Little Drummer Boy (7 a.m., Freeform): Greer Garson narrates this animated story about a child going to Bethlehem.

Mickey’s Christmas Carol (9:35 a.m., Freeform): Mickey Mouse and classic Disney characters' version of "A Christmas Carol."

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas (10:05 a.m., Freeform): Kelsey Grammer narrates three Disney cartoons, including "The Gift of the Magi" with Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Mickey's Twice Upon A Christmas (11:35 a.m., Freeform): More Disney Christmas cartoons.

I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown! (8 p.m., Ch 9 ABC): Lucy’s family wants a dog.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17

Little House on the Prairie (2 p.m., Ch 5.2 MeTV): Laura (Melissa Gilbert) searches for her kidnapped baby.

Bob Newhart Show (4 p.m., Ch 5.2 MeTV): Bob invites his therapy group to his Christmas party.

Mary Tyler Moore (4:30 p.m. Ch 5.2 MeTV): Mary cancels Christmas plans because she has to work.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 19

The Year Without A Santa Claus (3:30 p.m., Freeform): Animated. Santa takes the year off.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 20

The Year Without A Santa Claus (2:30 p.m., Freeform): Animated. Santa takes the year off.

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (3:30 p.m., Freeform): Fred Astaire narrates a musical look at Santa.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 21

Nestor, The Long-Eared Christmas Donkey (8 a.m., Freeform): Animated. A donkey leads the way to Bethlehem.

Jack Frost (8:30 a.m., Freeform): Jack Frost becomes human and helps a knight win his lady love.

A Charlie Brown Christmas (8 p.m., Ch 9, ABC): The "Peanuts" gang celebrates Christmas in 1965.

A Saturday Night Live Christmas (9 p.m., Ch 5 NBC): The best of "SNL" holiday sketches.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 22

I Love Lucy Christmas Special (8 p.m., Ch 12 CBS): The 1956 Christmas classic when all four stars dress as Santa on Christmas, and the newly colorized 1955 "Fashion Show" when Lucy buys a $500 dress.

The Dick Van Dyke Show: Now In Living Color! (9 p.m., Ch 12 CBS): Two newly colorized episodes: Laura (Mary Tyler Moore) dyes her hair blonde in 1961, and Laura's revealing painting in 1964.

Mama's Family (9 p.m., Ch 5.2 MeTV): Mama is unhappy about playing Santa at the mall.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 23

Gunsmoke (1 p.m., Ch 5.2 MeTV): Seven homeless children en route to California find a Christmas they have never known.

Jonathan Winters' A Christmas Carol (9 p.m., WVXU-FM 91.7): The late comic genius reads Charles Dickens' classic.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 24

The Love Boat (5 p.m., Ch 5.2 MeTV): Judy, Gopher and Isaac each play Santa in 1984.

Everybody Loves Raymond (8 p.m., TV Land): Romance on Christmas morning ends when Ray’s family drops in.

Everybody Loves Raymond (8:30 p.m., TV Land): Frank and Marie exchange Ray’s Christmas gift, an engraved toaster, for a coffee maker.

Everybody Loves Raymond (9 p.m., TV Land): Ray tries to organize a family photo shoot as a Christmas present for his parents.

Everybody Loves Raymond (9:30 p.m., TV Land): Ray buys Debra an elaborate Christmas gift so he can go on a golf weekend.

Touched By An Angel (10 p.m., Ch 5.2 MeTV): Monica helps a man whose brother (Randy Travis) is lost in a Christmas Eve snowstorm.

Everybody Loves Raymond (10 p.m., TV Land): A Christmas letter written from Marie and Debra causes a family tiff.

Everybody Loves Raymond (10:30 p.m., TV Land): Ray takes credit for Debra's gift suggested by Robert and Amy.

King of Queens (11 p.m., TV Land): Doug can't afford a new car.

The Honeymooners (11 p.m., Ch 5.2 MeTV): Ralph sells his bowling ball to buy Alice a gift.

King of Queens (11:30 p.m., TV Land): Doug’s Christmas bonus.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 25

King of Queens (midnight, TV Land): Doug buys Carrie a camera for Christmas.

Bob Newhart Show (12:30 a.m., Ch 5.2 MeTV): Bob spends Christmas Eve in the hospital.

Mary Tyler Moore Show (1 a.m., Ch 5.2 MeTV): Sue Ann Nivens (Betty White) invites the staff to a Christmas dinner in November.

King of Queens (12:30 a.m., TV Land): Doug's parents Christmas visit interfere with plans to get Carrie pregnant.

King of Queens (1 a.m., TV Land): Doug wants a collectible toy for Christmas.

King of Queens (1:30 a.m., TV Land): Doug guards the Church manger.

Golden Girls (2 a.m., TV Land): A lonely Santa takes the women hostage.

Golden Girls (2:30 a.m., TV Land): The women volunteer at a soup kitchen at Christmas.

The Untouchables (3 a.m., Ch 5.2 MeTV): Gangsters shoot Santa at an orphanage Christmas party.

Roseanne (3 a.m., TV Land): Roseanne plays Santa at the mall.

Roseanne (3:30 a.m., TV Land): Roseanne meets Darlene's new friend while working as Santa.

Roseanne (4 a.m., TV Land): Roseanne and Dan annoy neighbors with their gaudy Christmas decorations.

Ruth Lyons: A Living Legend (4:30 a.m., Ch 5): Profile of former "50-50 Club" host Ruth Lyons.

Roseanne (4:30 a.m., TV Land): Roseanne and Dan are told D.J. might have a learning disability; Darlene discovers that David (Johnny Galecki) has feelings for Becky.

How I Met Your Mother (5 a.m., TV Land): Lilly takes down her Christmas display.

How I Met Your Mother (5:30 a.m.) Canadian Robin hangs out in a bar for Minnesotans.

Bonanza (2 p.m., Ch 5.2, MeTV): A singer (Wayne Newton) returns to Virginia City for Christmas.

M*A*S*H (7 p.m., Ch 5.2, MeTV): Hawkeye’s Christmas letter to his dad

M*A*S*H (7:30 p.m., Ch 5.2, MeTV): Winchester tries to remain anonymous fulfilling a family Christmas tradition.

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas (8 p.m., Ch 5 NBC): Boris Karloff narrates the 1966 classic cartoon.

The Twilight Zone (12:30 a.m., Ch 5.2 MeTV): A derelict Santa is fired on Christmas Eve.

To see the rest of your favorite old and new films and other holiday specials, here's a link to my entire 2017 Holiday Program Guide.