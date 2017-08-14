Music Therapy Studio Reopens After Flood

Last August during a torrential downpour the building housing Melodic Connections flooded with more than four feet of water, damaging furniture, musical instruments and equipment, and forcing the music therapy-based nonprofit to find a new home.

Just ten months later Melodic Connections held its grand re-opening at its new location in Silverton. The organization has also launched new programs and started a student-led podcast.

Joining us to discuss Melodic Connections are Executive Director Betsey Zenk Nuseibeh; Service Learning Coordinator Shelly Zeiser; and Quincy Williams, a student, musician, and a member of the Melodic Connections Hero Radio podcast team.

Click here to listen or subscribe to the Hero Radio podcast.