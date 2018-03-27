Music Notes week of March 26th

Lots of local, regional & national "music notes" this week. Here's Elaine Diehl:
Adam Flaig, The By Gods, & Pat Chow - 3/27
Afternoon matinee of music - 3/31
Tommy Castro & the Painkillers - 4/20
2. Blossom Hall podcast on Local Exposure
3. Sound Body Jazz Orchestra - Redmoor Event House - monthly gig
4. Bluebirds - Latitude in Anderson - 4/8
5. Rolling Stone magazine article on George Clinton & Bootsy Collins
6. Emmet Cahill- Mother of God Catholic Church in Covington - 4/25
7. Sorg Opera House tickets at Shake It Records
8. Clifton Cultural Arts Center Wednesday concerts moved to Burnet Woods Bandstand
9. Roger Daltrey new solo album
10. Ben Levin, Bob Margolin, & Philip Paul concert at the Freedom Center - 6/1
11. Walk the Moon - post-game Reds concert - 7/28