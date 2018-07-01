Music Notes week of July 2nd

Elaine Diehl shares this week's music happenings!

1. Northside Rock n' Roll Carnival - Hoffner Park - 7/3 & 7/4

(Interview on Around Cincinnati's 7/1 show about the Northside Parade & Carnival)

2. Blue Ash/Montgomery Orchestra - Montgomery Park - 7/3

3. Boz Scaggs & America - Rose Music Center - 7/4

4. Cincinnati Pops - Riverbend - 7/4

5. Carbon Leaf - Ludlow Garaage - 7/6

6. River Snout & Friends - Plain Folk Cafe - Pleasant Plain OH - 7/6

7. Jamwave - St. Lawrence Square - 7/6

8. Kentucky Symphony Orchestra - Devou Park - 7/7

9. Tough Customer & Smut - MOTR - 7/8

10. The Music & BMC - Leroy Ellington Band - 7/12 & The Bluebirds - 7/26

11. Cincinnati Dulcimer Society - Sharon Woods - 7/8

12. Dave Mason/Steve Cropper - Bechtold Park/ Sycamore Township - 7/13

(Listen to Around Cincinnati on Sunday, July 8th at 7pm for an interview with Dave Mason and Steve Cropper, plus some of their music.)

13. Bellwether Music Festival - Renaissance Park - Waynesville - 8/10 & 8/11

14. Two JumpStart Theater students - grants - CCM performing arts camp

15. Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra - violin donations/concerts this summer

16. 500 Miles to Memphis - Basement Bluegrass Sessions - 6-track free ep

"Broken, Busted, Bloody" & "Bethel, OH"

17. Ray Davies - Kinks reunion & new album project