Local Exposure

Music Notes for week of April 9th!

By 47 minutes ago

Ricky Nye

1. Cincinnati Zoo's Tunes & Blooms concert series

2. Ricky Nye - St. Louis shows & Listing Loon gig

3. G/Listen concert series for GLSEN Greater Cincinnati chapter - Listing Loon

4. Newbees - Fretboard Brewing Company & Around Cincinnati interview/performance

5. Amy London - NJ shows

6. Bobby Mackey's - benefit for the Northern Kentucky Music Hall of Fame - 4/14

7. Bands at the Comet - 4/14

8. Pigeon Forge TN competition in Cincinnati - Path to Fame Talent Competition - 4/14

9. Phil DeGreg - 4/15 shows at Dee Felice Cafe & First Unitarian Church

10. Rufus Reid - 4/18 concert

11. Cincinnati May Festival auditions

12. Cafe Vivace - 5/2 show with Wayne Yeager/Lou Lausche

13. Dan Pugach Nonet - 5/6 at Urban Artifact

14. Alison Krauss tour - 6/15 at Fraze Pavilion

15. Price Hill concert series 

16. Counting Crows - Riverbend - 9/1

