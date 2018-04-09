Music Notes for week of April 9th!

1. Cincinnati Zoo's Tunes & Blooms concert series
2. Ricky Nye - St. Louis shows & Listing Loon gig
3. G/Listen concert series for GLSEN Greater Cincinnati chapter - Listing Loon
4. Newbees - Fretboard Brewing Company & Around Cincinnati interview/performance
5. Amy London - NJ shows
6. Bobby Mackey's - benefit for the Northern Kentucky Music Hall of Fame - 4/14
7. Bands at the Comet - 4/14
8. Pigeon Forge TN competition in Cincinnati - Path to Fame Talent Competition - 4/14
9. Phil DeGreg - 4/15 shows at Dee Felice Cafe & First Unitarian Church
10. Rufus Reid - 4/18 concert
11. Cincinnati May Festival auditions
12. Cafe Vivace - 5/2 show with Wayne Yeager/Lou Lausche
13. Dan Pugach Nonet - 5/6 at Urban Artifact
14. Alison Krauss tour - 6/15 at Fraze Pavilion
16. Counting Crows - Riverbend - 9/1