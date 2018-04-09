Music Notes for week of April 9th!

Elaine Diehl's conversation with Bobby Mackey on April 3rd

Bobby Mackey's supporting the Northern Kentucky Music Legends Hall of Fame with a benefit concert on April 14th at his club in Wilder, Kentucky. The Hall of Fame's next induction ceremony will be held June 7th at the Amphitheater in Fort Thomas. Elaine Diehl spoke with Bobby in WVXU's studio April 3rd about the Hall of Fame, the benefit, his club, and his new album coming out in August.