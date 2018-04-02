Music Notes for Week of April 2nd!

1. MOTR Pub - events 4/4 & 4/6
2. Live on Short Vine Music Festival - 4/6
3. Northside Yacht Club concert - 4/6
4. Cincinnati Music Academy update
5. Urban Appalachian Showcase - 4/7
6. Matinee Musicale Cincinnati concert - 4/8
7. Liberty Jazz Lab show - 4/13
8. Bobby Mackey benefit for NKY Music Hall of Fame - 4/14
9. Ohio Mozart Festival - Hamilton - 4/22
10. Abbey Road on the River - 5/24-28
11. LSD Tour - Lucinda Williams/Steve Earle/Dwight Yoakam - PNC Pavilion - 6/20
12. YES - PNC Pavilion - 7/2
13. Bellwether Music Festival - Waynesville OH - 8/10-11
14. Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' - Taft Theatre - 8/11
15. Cincinnati Pops - Harry Potter & the Chamber of Secrets concert - added show 12/28
16. Bam Powell - new cd, Special Teams