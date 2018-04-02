Related Program: 
Music Notes for Week of April 2nd!

1. MOTR Pub - events 4/4 & 4/6

2. Live on Short Vine Music Festival - 4/6

3. Northside Yacht Club concert - 4/6

4. Cincinnati Music Academy update

5. Urban Appalachian Showcase - 4/7

6. Matinee Musicale Cincinnati concert - 4/8

7. Liberty Jazz Lab show - 4/13

8. Bobby Mackey benefit for NKY Music Hall of Fame - 4/14

9. Ohio Mozart Festival - Hamilton - 4/22

10. Abbey Road on the River - 5/24-28

11. LSD Tour - Lucinda Williams/Steve Earle/Dwight Yoakam - PNC Pavilion - 6/20

12. YES - PNC Pavilion - 7/2

13. Bellwether Music Festival - Waynesville OH - 8/10-11

14. Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' - Taft Theatre - 8/11

15. Cincinnati Pops - Harry Potter & the Chamber of Secrets concert - added show 12/28

16. Bam Powell - new cd, Special Teams

