Related Program: 
Around Cincinnati

Music From The John Ford Blues Society

By 5 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Around Cincinnati

A song from The John Ford Blues Society

From their self-titled CD, enjoy Brer' Rabbit Blues.

Tags: 
local musicians
John Ford Blues Society
CD
Around Cincinnati

Related Content

Music From Brian Lovely

By Person: Brian O'Donnell Jan 13, 2017

New Music: A song from local musician and songwriter Brian Lovely and his band, Flying Underground, from their new EP, "Death of Stars."

Catching Up With Musician And Writer Kelly Richey

By Elaine Diehl Jan 6, 2017

Local musician Kelly Richey is starting 2017 with a new group (the Kelly Richey Power Duo) and will be based out of The Greenwich in Walnut Hills, plus is doing more writing and teaching. 

A New Biography Of Local Jazz Legend John Von Ohlen

By Ron Esposito Jan 6, 2017

Local jazz drummer, bandleader and music legend John Von Ohlen is the subject a recently released authorized biography called It's Gotta Swing: The John Von Ohlen Story

A New "Best Of" CD From The Doug Perry Ensemble

By Ron Esposito Dec 16, 2016

Local singer/songwriter Doug Perry has played with some of Cincinnati’s best bands including the Warsaw Falcons and the Modulators, and has released four albums with his Doug Perry Ensemble

A New CD From Boogie Woogie Piano Player Ricky Nye

By Ron Esposito Nov 28, 2016

Local piano legend Ricky Nye has just released his latest album of blues and boogie piano tunes. 