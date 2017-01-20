Related Program: Around Cincinnati Music From The John Ford Blues Society By Lee Hay • 5 minutes ago Related Program: Around Cincinnati TweetShareGoogle+Email A song from The John Ford Blues Society. From their self-titled CD, enjoy Brer' Rabbit Blues. Tags: local musiciansJohn Ford Blues SocietyCDAround CincinnatiTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Music From Brian Lovely By Person: Brian O'Donnell • Jan 13, 2017 Listen Listening... / 3:46 New Music: A song from local musician and songwriter Brian Lovely and his band, Flying Underground, from their new EP, "Death of Stars." Catching Up With Musician And Writer Kelly Richey By Elaine Diehl • Jan 6, 2017 Listen Listening... / 13:08 Local musician Kelly Richey is starting 2017 with a new group (the Kelly Richey Power Duo) and will be based out of The Greenwich in Walnut Hills, plus is doing more writing and teaching. A New Biography Of Local Jazz Legend John Von Ohlen By Ron Esposito • Jan 6, 2017 Listen Listening... / 14:29 Local jazz drummer, bandleader and music legend John Von Ohlen is the subject a recently released authorized biography called It's Gotta Swing: The John Von Ohlen Story. A New "Best Of" CD From The Doug Perry Ensemble By Ron Esposito • Dec 16, 2016 Listen Listening... / 10:27 Local singer/songwriter Doug Perry has played with some of Cincinnati’s best bands including the Warsaw Falcons and the Modulators, and has released four albums with his Doug Perry Ensemble. A New CD From Boogie Woogie Piano Player Ricky Nye By Ron Esposito • Nov 28, 2016 Listen Listening... / 5:45 Local piano legend Ricky Nye has just released his latest album of blues and boogie piano tunes.