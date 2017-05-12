Music Historian Larry Nager Will Talk About Local Bluegrass Venues At The Public Library

WVXU-FM repeats a one-hour interview Saturday with Cincinnati filmmaker Steve Gebhardt, who died Oct. 15 at his Cincinnati home. He was 78.

After founding and directing the University of Cincinnati Film Society in the 1960s, Gebhardt directed films for John Lennon and Yoko Ono and produced the “Ladies and Gentlemen, The Rolling Stones” concert documentary in the 1970s. He also produced “Bill Monroe: Father of Bluegrass Music” in 1993 with former Enquirer music writer Larry Nager.

His credits include “John Lennon Live in New York City,” “Imagine,” “Gimme Some Truth: The Making Of John Lennon’s Imagine Album,” “John Lennon and Yoko Ono Present the One-To-One Concert,” “Gotta Serve Somebody: The Gospel Songs of Bob Dylan,” and the short films “Fly” and “Freedom” by Lennon and Ono, according to the International Movie Datebase.