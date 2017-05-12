Related Program: 
Around Cincinnati

Music Historian Larry Nager Will Talk About Local Bluegrass Venues At The Public Library

By Lee Hay 10 minutes ago

Longtime music journalist and historian Larry Nager is returning to Cincinnati to speak at the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County as part of Miami Regionals Appalachian Studies project. 

He's with Lee Hay to preview his talk, Early Venues Featuring Bluegrass Performance in Southwestern Ohio.

Tags: 
Larry Nager
music historian
music journalist
bluegrass
appalachian studies
Miami University
Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County
Around Cincinnati

Related Content

WVXU Remembers Steve Gebhardt, Who Filmed John Lennon, Rolling Stones, Bill Monroe

By Nov 2, 2015

WVXU-FM repeats a one-hour interview Saturday with Cincinnati filmmaker Steve Gebhardt, who died Oct. 15 at his Cincinnati home. He was 78.

After founding and directing the University of Cincinnati Film Society in the 1960s, Gebhardt directed films for John Lennon and Yoko Ono and produced the “Ladies and Gentlemen, The Rolling Stones” concert documentary in the 1970s. He also produced “Bill Monroe: Father of Bluegrass Music” in 1993 with former Enquirer music writer Larry Nager.

His credits include “John Lennon Live in New York City,” “Imagine,” “Gimme Some Truth: The Making Of John Lennon’s Imagine Album,” “John Lennon and Yoko Ono Present the One-To-One Concert,” “Gotta Serve Somebody: The Gospel Songs of Bob Dylan,” and the short films “Fly” and “Freedom” by Lennon and Ono, according to the International Movie Datebase.