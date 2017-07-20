Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Mt. Saint Joseph University's New President On His Goals

By 8 hours ago

Mount St. Joseph University, established by the Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati as the first Catholic university for women in Southwestern Ohio, opened its doors to its first 20 students in 1920. Today, the university offers a liberal arts and science education to more than 1,500 undergraduate and 500 graduate students.

Mount St. Joseph University President Dr. H. James Williams.
Credit Don Denney Photography

After a nine-month national search, Dr. H. James Williams was appointed president of Mount St. Joseph University early this year and assumed the position this March. He joins us to discuss his goals and expectations for the university's future. 

Tags: 
Mt. Saint Joseph University
Dr. H. James Williams
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

The Incline Incubator Is Working To Build A Stronger Price Hill Neighborhood

By Apr 26, 2017
Incline Incubator

Last weekend, teams of students from five local universities participated in a competition designed to help business owners in Price Hill grow their companies and increase profits. The University BrainSteer SLAM was sponsored by the Incline Incubator and featured business students from the University of Cincinnati, Mount St. Joseph, Cincinnati Christian University, Northern Kentucky University and Xavier University.