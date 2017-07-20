Mt. Saint Joseph University's New President On His Goals

Mount St. Joseph University, established by the Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati as the first Catholic university for women in Southwestern Ohio, opened its doors to its first 20 students in 1920. Today, the university offers a liberal arts and science education to more than 1,500 undergraduate and 500 graduate students.

After a nine-month national search, Dr. H. James Williams was appointed president of Mount St. Joseph University early this year and assumed the position this March. He joins us to discuss his goals and expectations for the university's future.