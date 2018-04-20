Move Over, The Goebel Goats Are Coming Back

By 1 hour ago
  • The first year for the event the goats decided to start running on their own and had to be rounded up.
    The first year for the event the goats decided to start running on their own and had to be rounded up.
    WCPO

It's nothing like the Running of the Bulls in Pamplona, Spain. Fewer than a dozen goats are headed back to Goebel Park from their winter home in Carroll County, Kentucky. But Covington is making a party out of it Sunday from 2-6 p.m.

The Third Annual Running of the Goats and Spring Celebration is centered at the Hellman Creative Center at 12th Street and MLK Bvd. with food, live music, and crafts.

Organizer Janet Tobler says, "The goats are all on leads, it's perfectly safe and volunteers and local businesses will be chaperoning their goats from the Hellman Creative Center to Goebel Park, along a route that's been closed off to traffic."

More information is on the event's Facebook page.

A couple of years ago a few goats took off without their humans and ran through the streets of Covington, as reported by our news partner, WCPO.

Tags: 
Covington
Goats
Goebel Park
invasive species

Related Content

Covington Looking To Save Monarch Butterfly And Improve Water Quality

By Alberto Jones Oct 13, 2017
Tana Weingartner / WVXU

Covington plans to take greater steps in protecting the monarch butterfly and improving water quality in Northern Kentucky. These are the designated topics for Covington Neighborhood Collaborative's annual summit this Saturday.

'Haunt' Horror Film Shooting In Covington

By Oct 26, 2017
Freeform

"Haunt," a Halloween-themed horror film, is shooting in Covington, part of its five-week production schedule in Northern Kentucky, Film Cincinnati has announced.