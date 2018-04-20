Move Over, The Goebel Goats Are Coming Back

It's nothing like the Running of the Bulls in Pamplona, Spain. Fewer than a dozen goats are headed back to Goebel Park from their winter home in Carroll County, Kentucky. But Covington is making a party out of it Sunday from 2-6 p.m.

The Third Annual Running of the Goats and Spring Celebration is centered at the Hellman Creative Center at 12th Street and MLK Bvd. with food, live music, and crafts.

Organizer Janet Tobler says, "The goats are all on leads, it's perfectly safe and volunteers and local businesses will be chaperoning their goats from the Hellman Creative Center to Goebel Park, along a route that's been closed off to traffic."

More information is on the event's Facebook page.

A couple of years ago a few goats took off without their humans and ran through the streets of Covington, as reported by our news partner, WCPO.