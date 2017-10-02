Monday Politics Chat: A New Generation Of Cincinnati Democrats

WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson spoke with News Director Maryanne Zeleznik Monday about Rob Richardson's run for Ohio treasurer and how it is emblematic of the rise of a new generation of Ohio Democratic candidates from the Cincinnati area.
Over the years, we have seen hundreds upon hundreds of candidates for political office who get their names on the ballot for offices big and small, and end up getting walloped on election day.
And, very often, those candidates are never heard from again. Maybe out of embarrassment at their poor showing. Maybe because they find that campaigning is too hard and not worth the effort. Or maybe just don't see any way to avoid being walloped again.
Rob Richardson, the labor lawyer and former chairman of the University of Cincinnati Board of Trustees, is not among them.
First Lady Barbara Bush was one of the most popular presidential spouses of my lifetime.
She was also one of the most politically savvy First Ladies we've had.
I found that out in early October 1992 in, of all places, a chili parlor in downtown Cincinnati.
She was here for the day campaigning for her husband, President George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States. Her husband was locked in a brutal and ultimately unsuccessful re-election campaign.