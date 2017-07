Let's be honest here.

Unless you are a practicing attorney or a judge, had you ever spent more than 10 seconds thinking about the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts office until a 34-year-old Democrat named Aftab Pureval seemingly appeared out of nowhere and won that office last November?

And took it away from a Republican Party that had held on to it for decades? And won it against a person with a formidable name in Hamilton County politics – Winkler, in this case, Tracy, wife of Probate Court Judge Ralph "Ted" Winkler?