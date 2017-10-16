Monday Politics Chat: Do Endorsements Matter In Local Races?

  • Howard Wilkinson
    Howard Wilkinson
    WVXU-FM

WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson talked with News Director Maryanne Zeleznik Monday morning about whether or not the endorsements both candidates for Cincinnati mayor are piling up really matter to voters. 

2017 Cincinnati mayor's race
endorsements
John Cranley
Yvette Simpson
Howard Wilkinson
Politics

Why Mark Mallory Is Getting Involved In The Mayoral And Council Races

By Oct 15, 2017

Mark Mallory is a fellow who plays his cards close to his vest.

The former mayor really hasn't been heard from much since he finished up his eight years as mayor nearly four years ago; and when he does say something publicly chooses the occasions carefully.

But now he's stepping out front again; and testing one of the age-old arguments of politics – do endorsements mean anything to voters?