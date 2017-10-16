Monday Politics Chat: Do Endorsements Matter In Local Races? By Howard Wilkinson • 44 minutes ago TweetShareGoogle+Email Howard Wilkinson WVXU-FM WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson talked with News Director Maryanne Zeleznik Monday morning about whether or not the endorsements both candidates for Cincinnati mayor are piling up really matter to voters. Listen Listening... / 5:31 Tags: 2017 Cincinnati mayor's raceendorsementsJohn CranleyYvette SimpsonHoward WilkinsonPoliticsTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Why Mark Mallory Is Getting Involved In The Mayoral And Council Races By Howard Wilkinson • Oct 15, 2017 Mark Mallory is a fellow who plays his cards close to his vest. The former mayor really hasn't been heard from much since he finished up his eight years as mayor nearly four years ago; and when he does say something publicly chooses the occasions carefully. But now he's stepping out front again; and testing one of the age-old arguments of politics – do endorsements mean anything to voters?