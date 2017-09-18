Monday Politics Chat: Cincinnati Mayoral Candidates In The Home Stretch

WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson talked with News Director Maryanne Zeleznik Monday about how, with seven weeks left until Election Day, the candidates for Cincinnati mayor are ramping up their efforts and their rhetoric. 

2017 Cincinnati mayor's race
John Cranley
Yvette Simpson
Howard Wilkinson
Politics

