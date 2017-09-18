Monday Politics Chat: Cincinnati Mayoral Candidates In The Home Stretch By Howard Wilkinson • 3 minutes ago TweetShareGoogle+Email WVXU-FM WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson talked with News Director Maryanne Zeleznik Monday about how, with seven weeks left until Election Day, the candidates for Cincinnati mayor are ramping up their efforts and their rhetoric. Listen Listening... / 5:44 Tags: 2017 Cincinnati mayor's raceJohn CranleyYvette SimpsonHoward WilkinsonPoliticsTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Cranley, Simpson Spar Over Transportation, Development By Howard Wilkinson • Sep 12, 2017 Howard Wilkinson / WVXU Cincinnati's mayoral candidates, incumbent John Cranley and challenger Yvette Simpson, spent an hour in a roomful of business leaders Tuesday taking rather low-keyed swipes at each other. Their differences were over such issues as regional transportation, the streetcar, the Children's Hospital Medical Center expansion and development issues.