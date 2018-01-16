Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Mistaken Arrest: How A Local Father Is Trying To Clear His Name

By 8 hours ago
  • Thousands of innocent people each year in the United States are arrested by mistake.
    Thousands of innocent people each year in the United States are arrested by mistake.
    Public Domain Pictures

In 2015 a Hillsboro man on his way home from work was stopped and arrested for selling drugs. But the arrest was a mistake, due to a warrant based on bad information. The next day charges were dropped and the man was released. And ever since he has been trying to clear his name.

Cincinnati Enquirer investigative reporter James Pilcher wrote about the man mistakenly arrested and what he and his family have been going through the last two years. He joins us this afternoon, along with University of Cincinnati College of Law Assistant Professor and attorney with the UC College of Law Innocence Project, Donald Caster; and Adam Gerhardstein, associate attorney with Gerhardstein & Branch, to discuss what recourse an individual has if arrested by mistake.  

Tags: 
mistaken arrest
Cincinnati Enquirer
James Pilcher
Innocence Project
Gerhardstein & Branch

Related Content

The Work Of The Ohio Innocence Project To Exonerate Innocent People Erroneously Convicted

By Aug 25, 2016
Provided

  

There are a staggering number of innocent people incarcerated for crimes they did not commit, according to The Innocence Project. Founded in 2003, the Ohio Innocence Project (OIP), part of the University of Cincinnati College of Law, looks for these inmates. 