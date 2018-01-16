Mistaken Arrest: How A Local Father Is Trying To Clear His Name

In 2015 a Hillsboro man on his way home from work was stopped and arrested for selling drugs. But the arrest was a mistake, due to a warrant based on bad information. The next day charges were dropped and the man was released. And ever since he has been trying to clear his name.

Cincinnati Enquirer investigative reporter James Pilcher wrote about the man mistakenly arrested and what he and his family have been going through the last two years. He joins us this afternoon, along with University of Cincinnati College of Law Assistant Professor and attorney with the UC College of Law Innocence Project, Donald Caster; and Adam Gerhardstein, associate attorney with Gerhardstein & Branch, to discuss what recourse an individual has if arrested by mistake.