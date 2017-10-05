The Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) was established on September 9, 1915 by Dr. Carter G. Woodson. The association founded Black History Month and continues the work and mission of Dr. Woodson, who is known as the "Father of Black History."

The association held its 102nd annual meeting and conference in Cincinnati last week. The ASALH theme this year focuses on the crucial role of education in the history of African Americans.

Joining us to discuss the mission of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History are ASALH President Dr. Evelyn Higginbotham; and Associate Professor of Black World Studies in the Department of Global & Intercultural Studies at Miami University, Dr. Tammy Brown.