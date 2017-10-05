Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

The Mission Of The Association For The Study Of African American Life And History

By 39 minutes ago

The Association for the Study of African American Life and History theme for 2017 focuses on the crucial role of education in the history of African Americans.
Credit Provided

The Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) was established on September 9, 1915 by Dr. Carter G. Woodson. The association founded Black History Month and continues the work and mission of Dr. Woodson, who is known as the "Father of Black History."

The association held its 102nd annual meeting and conference in Cincinnati last week. The ASALH theme this year focuses on the crucial role of education in the history of African Americans.

Joining us to discuss the mission of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History are ASALH President Dr. Evelyn Higginbotham; and Associate Professor of Black World Studies in the Department of Global & Intercultural Studies at Miami University, Dr. Tammy Brown.

Tags: 
ASALH
Association for the Study of African American Life and History
Black History Month
Dr. Carter Woodson
conference
Miami University
Cincinnati Edition