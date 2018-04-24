Millennium Falcon Lands In Northern Kentucky This Weekend

The famous and beloved "fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy" lands in Northern Kentucky this weekend, and yes, the Millennium Falcon, talking about we are.

The ship comes to the BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University April 27-29 to help promote "Solo: A Star Wars Story," in theaters May 25. The replica reproduces every detail seen in the movie (starring Alden Ehrenreich as scruffy Han Solo) including the holochess game table and the control panels manned by Solo and the seven-foot Chewie.

As WCPO points out, the word "replica" is important: Fans should expect to see "the gleaming, Apple Store-white interior you've glimpsed in previews for the new the film, not the scuffed and blaster-scarred look the Falcon sported in the original trilogy."

The Falcon is open Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. -- after that, it light-speeds off to another location.

The event is free, with timed tickets provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Learn more on the arena's Facebook page, and watch the trailer for "Solo: A Star Wars Story" -- which provides a look at the Falcon -- below.