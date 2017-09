Music fans from around the region will be flocking to downtown Cincinnati to hear over 50 bands perform at the 17th annual Midpoint Music Festival on Saturday and Sunday, September 23rd and 24th. The bands will be performing on four stages, two at the Taft Theatre, and two at the Cincinnati Masonic Center.

Elaine Diehl recently spoke with festival organizer Rick McCarty about the festival and the bands which will be coming into town to perform.