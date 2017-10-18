This week Cincinnati has been host to a joint conference for the International Council of Museums (ICOM). The conference, "Memory Building: Engaging Society in Self-Reflective Museums," is a meeting of ICOM’s International Committee of Memorial Museums in Remembrance of the Victims of Public Crimes (ICMEMO) and the International Committee for Architecture and Museum Techniques (ICAMT).

Joining us to discuss the conference and the critical role museums play in preserving a responsible memory of history that allows for meaningful analysis and discussion of our society today are Conference Chair Karen Franklin, director of Family Research with the Leo Baeck Institute; Executive Director of the Holocaust & Humanity Center, Sarah Weiss; and National Underground Railroad Freedom Center Interim President Dan Hurley.