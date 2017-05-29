Memorial Day Message: We Must Help Each Other

By 15 minutes ago
  • Veterans display flags from each military branch as buglers play Taps during the VVA Chapter 10 Memorial Day Ceremony in Eden Park.
    View Slideshow 1 of 5
    Veterans display flags from each military branch as buglers play Taps during the VVA Chapter 10 Memorial Day Ceremony in Eden Park.
    Tana Weingartner / WVXU
  • An honor guard posts the colors to start the Memorial Day ceremony in Eden Park.
    View Slideshow 2 of 5
    An honor guard posts the colors to start the Memorial Day ceremony in Eden Park.
    Tana Weingartner / WVXU
  • Two veterans place honor wreathes at the base of the memorial.
    View Slideshow 3 of 5
    Two veterans place honor wreathes at the base of the memorial.
    Tana Weingartner / WVXU
  • Hundreds of flags are placed at the base of the memorial to honor those who "gave their lives for their country."
    View Slideshow 4 of 5
    Hundreds of flags are placed at the base of the memorial to honor those who "gave their lives for their country."
    Tana Weingartner / WVXU
  • This little girl applauded with delight as veterans from each war or service era were asked to stand and be recognized.
    View Slideshow 5 of 5
    This little girl applauded with delight as veterans from each war or service era were asked to stand and be recognized.
    Tana Weingartner / WVXU

American and POW-MIA flags cover every inch of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Eden Park. Men, women and children place them solemnly, some with tears in their eyes, at the end of the annual Memorial Day ceremony.

Members of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 10 host the event, complete with rifle salute, music from the UC Bearcat Bands, and a guest speaker.

Ohio Sen. Lou Terhar says of the high veteran suicide rate, "It must be stopped."
Credit Tana Weingartner / WVXU

Ohio Sen. Lou Terhar, a retired Navy commander and Vietnam Veteran, addressed the gathering. Keeping his remarks brief, Terhar encouraged everyone to help reduce the suicide rate among veterans.

"It must be stopped," Terhar said of the increasing rate of veterans taking their own lives.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reports in the past decade veterans' suicide surpassed civilians' for the first time.

A veteran is best able to identify another veteran in trouble, Terhar said. "We must help each other."

Mike Bruner, Marcus Bland, Nathan Childs, Jason Brown, and William Clemmons pose in front of the Vietnam War Memorial. They say they live together at Cincinnati's Joseph House for veterans.
Credit Tana Weingartner / WVXU

Tags: 
Memorial Day

Related Content

Memorial Day Message: Honor The Fallen By Caring For The Injured

By May 30, 2016
Tana Weingartner / WVXU

Captain Shirley A. May kept her remarks brief Monday morning, but her message was clear. One of the best ways to honor the fallen this Memorial Day is by providing the best possible care to those who are injured. She encouraged those in attendance to live each day in gratitude for the gift given by those who have died while serving the country.

A fascinating book about what can be learned visiting cemeteries on Memorial Day

By May 23, 2014

Kate Sweeney, a producer for NPR, has just released her fascinating book, American Afterlife: Encounters in the Customs of Mourning, and she’s on the phone with Lee Hay to share what she learned about visiting cemeteries on Memorial Day, green cemeteries, roadside memorials and more.