Meet Women Leading Change In Our Area

    Each year the YWCA Greater Cincinnati recognizes eight women for outstanding community leadership.
They are leaders in business, law, education and volunteerism, eight women who are changemakers in our community. On May 9, the YWCA Greater Cincinnati will recognize them at the 39th annual Career Women of Achievement luncheon at the Duke Energy Convention Center.

Actress and social justice humanitarian Ashley Judd is the keynote speaker. Proceeds sponsor the YWCA community-wide programs serving more than 34,000 women, men and families.

Joining "Cincinnati Edition" are YWCA Greater Cincinnati President and CEO Barbara Perez, and two of this year's Career Women of Achievement, "It's Commonly Jazz" Founder and The Perfect Brew Owner Carolyn Wallace; and Fifth Third Private Bank Senior Vice President and Managing Director Kimberly Halbauer.

