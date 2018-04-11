Meet The People Making Cincinnati More Immigrant-Friendly

Cincinnati Compass is a collaborative project of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, the City of Cincinnati, the University of Cincinnati, and other local organizations and investors that believe immigrants are key contributors to a strong regional economy and a diverse, vibrant community. Its goal is to make our region the most immigrant friendly in the nation.

Joining "Cincinnati Edition" to discuss making Greater Cincinnati more welcoming to immigrants are Cincinnati Compass Executive Director Steve Driehaus and Managing Director Bryan Wright.

Tune in to "Cincinnati Edition" April 11 starting at 1:00 p.m. to hear this segment.

Plus, learn more about the local immigrant experience by attending STIR's "Evening of Lebanese Culture, Cuisine and Conversation" Thursday, April 26 in the People's Liberty Globe Building at Findlay Market from 6 to 9 p.m. The deadline for reservations is April 23. Click here for more information and tickets.