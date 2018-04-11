Related Program: 
Meet The People Making Cincinnati More Immigrant-Friendly

By Dan Hurley 3 hours ago
    The goal of Cincinnati Compass is to make our region the most immigrant friendly in the nation.
Cincinnati Compass is a collaborative project of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, the City of Cincinnati, the University of Cincinnati, and other local organizations and investors that believe immigrants are key contributors to a strong regional economy and a diverse, vibrant community. Its goal is to make our region the most immigrant friendly in the nation.

Joining "Cincinnati Edition" to discuss making Greater Cincinnati more welcoming to immigrants are Cincinnati Compass Executive Director Steve Driehaus and Managing Director Bryan Wright.

