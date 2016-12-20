Meet Joshua Johnson, Host Of The New 1A, Debuting January 2

Retiring after more than 35 years on public radio, Diane Rehm will host her last live edition of The Diane Rehm Show this Friday.

Next week, listeners will hear a series of "best of" shows. Then starting on January 2, a new program takes over the 10 a.m. to noon slot weekdays. Called 1A​, the new show will be produced at the studios of WAMU in Washington, D.C., and will be hosted by public radio veteran Joshua Johnson.

1A co-creator and host Joshua Johnson spoke with us last week about his career, his new show and what listeners might expect as he and his team take over the mid-morning slot at the beginning of the new year.