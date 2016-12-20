Meet Joshua Johnson, Host Of The New 1A, Debuting January 2

Retiring after more than 35 years on public radio, Diane Rehm will host her last live edition of The Diane Rehm Show this Friday.
Next week, listeners will hear a series of "best of" shows. Then starting on January 2, a new program takes over the 10 a.m. to noon slot weekdays. Called 1A, the new show will be produced at the studios of WAMU in Washington, D.C., and will be hosted by public radio veteran Joshua Johnson.
1A co-creator and host Joshua Johnson spoke with us last week about his career, his new show and what listeners might expect as he and his team take over the mid-morning slot at the beginning of the new year.