Meet Jane Durrell

Jane Durrell has written on the visual arts and travel for many publications throughout her journalism. She has also been on the staff of several museums, including the Cincinnati Art Museum and Taft Museum of Art. Since March 2007, Jane has volunteered her time, working with WVXU's Lee Hay as an Around Cincinnati contributor. Jane has done around 300 segments for the program, focusing mostly on a wide variety of local artists and exhibitions.

As she approaches her 92nd birthday in the fall, Jane sat down with Lee to talk about her long career writing and reporting on art.

