Mayor Apologizes As Officers Mark Police Memorial Day

Police officers from around Hamilton County gathered at Fountain Square and the Police Memorial Friday to remember their fallen colleagues.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley addressed the gathering on the square just hours after rescinding a controversial proclamation.

"Yesterday (Thursday) we unintentionally hurt the people in this community. It was a huge mistake and I am deeply sorry," Cranley said.

Fury spread Thursday evening on social media over an image of a proclamation honoring the man who shot and killed Officer Sonny Kim in June, 2015.

According to the Associated Press, the proclamation designated June 1, 2017, as "Tre Day" in honor of Trepierre Hummons. Hummons called 911 to report a man acting erratically with a gun. When officers responded, he shot Kim before being shot himself by another officer.

The mayor says Hummons' father requested a proclamation to honor his son's commitment to fighting mental illness. The request reportedly didn't mention Trepierre's full name.

The proclamation was retracted and Cranley spoke directly to officers Thursday night at the F.O.P. union hall. There he said the proclamation was stamped by an new staff member.

During the ceremony Friday morning Cranley said he personally called Kim's widow, Jessica Kim, to apologize and "I'm apologizing to all of you now," he told the officers in attendance.

