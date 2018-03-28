Mary Lea Siegel, Betty Siegel, & Kristin Woeste

(l-r): Kristin Woeste, Mary Lea Siegel, Betty Siegel
Octogenarian sisters Betty and Mary Lea Siegel grew up and still live on Kroger Avenue on Cincinnati's east side. They share some of their memories of that street and their family with Kristin Woeste, their first cousin once removed who also lives on Kroger Avenue.
A childhood in foster homes and school issues challenged Shaquille Crutchfield from an early age. In this conversation with friend Kathy King, they talk about those difficult times and how his support system never gave up on him.
The stories told within the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center are more than historic, they are personal, as we hear in this conversation between co-workers Yolanda Sherrer and Sherri Fillingham.