StoryCorps In Cincinnati

Mary Lea Siegel, Betty Siegel, & Kristin Woeste

By 91.7 WVXU 16 minutes ago

(l-r): Kristin Woeste, Mary Lea Siegel, Betty Siegel

Octogenarian sisters Betty and Mary Lea Siegel grew up and still live on Kroger Avenue on Cincinnati's east side. They share some of their memories of that street and their family with Kristin Woeste, their first cousin once removed who also lives on Kroger Avenue.

StoryCorps
National Underground Railroad Freedom Center
Haile Foundation
Johnson Foundation

