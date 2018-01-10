Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

$martPath To Help Children Develop Financial Literacy

  • Financial literacy can keep you from making poor decisions about how you save, spend and borrow. Experts say kids should learn about money at an early age to avoid costly mistakes in the future.
A recent article in Marketwatch points out the high cost of financial illiteracy, $200 billion in the last 20 years as people made poor investment decisions, ran up credit card debt or made poor choices about borrowing money.

Getting an early start on financial literacy can go a long way in helping children avoid these costly mistakes when they grow up.  The Economics Center at the University of Cincinnati recently launched its $martPath program, designed to help educate elementary school students in economics and finance.

Here to discuss helping kids develop financial literacy are Dr. Valerie Krugh with UC’s Economics Center and Chris Desimio, a Financial Advisor with Wells Fargo Advisors in Cincinnati.

Listeners are reminded that the information provided on the show is general in nature and may not apply to your personal investment situation.

