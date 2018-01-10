$martPath To Help Children Develop Financial Literacy

A recent article in Marketwatch points out the high cost of financial illiteracy, $200 billion in the last 20 years as people made poor investment decisions, ran up credit card debt or made poor choices about borrowing money.

Getting an early start on financial literacy can go a long way in helping children avoid these costly mistakes when they grow up. The Economics Center at the University of Cincinnati recently launched its $martPath program, designed to help educate elementary school students in economics and finance.

Here to discuss helping kids develop financial literacy are Dr. Valerie Krugh with UC’s Economics Center and Chris Desimio, a Financial Advisor with Wells Fargo Advisors in Cincinnati.

Listeners are reminded that the information provided on the show is general in nature and may not apply to your personal investment situation.