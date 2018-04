The title track from Marcia Ball's new Alligator release, Shine Bright, begins this week's blues show on Saturday night, March 30th at 11pm. Also featured in the first set is music from King Records legend Freddie King, as well as Robbie Robertson & Galactic, and finally Robben Ford and the Blue Line.

Muddy Waters begins the second set followed by Debbie Davies, Shannon Curfman, and Gov't Mule. And ending the program are songs by Hot Tuna, Dr. John, and Tom Waits.