Marching For Science In Ohio

Rallies are planned around the nation and world this weekend in support of science and scientific research. Locally, events are scheduled in Cincinnati, Oxford, Dayton and Yellow Springs.

The March for Science is in response to what organizers say are political and social threats. A dozen events are planned in Ohio.

Cincinnati organizer Bob Hermann says it's imperative to be properly educated on issues and public policy related to science.

"If we're going to tackle things such as climate change or the environment and the desire to have clean air and clean water, we need to understand the fundamental science and the facts relating to those issues," says Hermann.

He says science has taken a backseat over the last few decades. "In the 60s when we had the race to the moon, science was given an important place in the general discussion and I think that has fallen by the wayside. And there has been too much misinformation or lack of understanding of the facts relating to science and scientific research."

Former history teacher and current Miami University PH.D. student Dustin Hornbeck is organizing Oxford's event. He says he has three goals.

"One, that you don't have to leave where you're at to be an activist and have your voice heard, so long as people come together. Two, that we are concerned about the environment and some of the protections that are threatened right now. And three, that there's power in numbers and we hope to have our voice heard as we come together on Saturday."

Hornbeck says the march is drawing interest from both students and community members, and he expects a strong mix of both.

