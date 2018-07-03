Man Indicted For Terroristic Threats Against Hamilton County Government Buildings

A Kentucky man arrested Monday is now under indictment for threatening to blow up several Hamilton County government buildings.

Allan Summers is charged with one count of making terroristic threats, a third degree felony, and faces up to three years in prison if convicted.

He was arrested by Florence, Ky police for a Facebook post threatening to blow up the Justice Center, the Hamilton County Courthouse, and 230 E. Ninth Street, which is home to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office and the Hamilton County Public Defender's Office.

According to our news partner WCPO:

In one June 30 Facebook post, he wrote: "These are all places that conspired to prosecute me and took away my freedom for 157 days" on July 9, 2008.

A May 3 post on a different account with Summers' name discussed the potential for a fertilizer bomb to topple the Justice Center; another post the same day focused on making a "dirty bomb" from black market nitroglycerin.

In a statement, Prosecutor Joe Deters says, "We take these threats seriously when someone names specific buildings and discusses how to obtain materials to make bombs."

Summers' sister, Sharon Summers, tells WCPO her brother struggles with diagnosed schizophrenia.

"When he gets into these depression moods, he does crazy stuff," Sharon Summers said. "I knew that it was a matter of time before somebody got that information and (thought) that it was real, but he wouldn't hurt nobody."

Summers says her brother needs psychiatric care.