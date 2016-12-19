Man Accused Of Firefighter's Death Says He Can't Afford Attorney

Hamilton homeowner Lester Parker made a brief appearance in the Butler County Courtroom of Common Pleas Court Judge Greg S. Stephens Monday to file an affidavit of indigency.

Parker is been charged with aggravated arson and murder in the December 2015 death of Hamilton Fire Fighter Patrick Wolterman.

The prosecution alleges that Parker started the fire last December 28 in which Wolterman, one of the first firefighters to arrive on the scene, fell through the floor and into the basement of the Pater Avenue house.

After accepting the affidavit, which claims that Parker lives on limited social security income, Judge Stephens continued the case to 1 p.m. Thursday when an attorney will be appointed to represent the defendant.

One corner of the courtroom was packed Monday with firefighters who came to observe the proceedings. Chief Steve Dawson wouldn't comment on the case, saying he didn’t want to do anything that would tarnish the proceedings. However, he said he would be watching the case closely.