Major Development Plans Surrounding MLK Interchange

Major development plans are in the works near the I-71 MLK Interchange. The northbound ramp to Interstate 71 along Martin Luther King Drive opened in April of 2017. Now Uptown Consortium, Inc. has plans for an Innovation Corridor with mixed-use space near the Interchange. The development is meant to create jobs and improve walkability in surrounding neighborhoods.

Here to discuss the MLK Interchange, its neighborhood impact and Uptown development plans are Uptown Consortium President and CEO Beth Robinson; Avondale Community Council President Patricia Milton; and Walnut Hills Redevelopment Foundation Executive Director Kevin Wright.