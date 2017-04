Play It Forward, the local foundation supporting musicians in times of need, is paying tribute to the late, great blues/rock/country artist Lonnie Mack.

Mackfest will happen on April 21, one year to the day of Lonnie's passing, at The Madison Theatre in Covington. Stuart Holman, who played with Lonnie Mack, previews the event and talks about Lonnie’s famous Flying V guitar and his sound in a conversation with Bob Nave.