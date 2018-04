Adam Nice, along with George Marshall Jenkins and Nick Hill are keeping the sound of the 90s alive with their band A. M. Nice - and their new album End of an Era.

I got to speak with Adam about the band’s history, their recent tour, their label - Phratry Records, and about the collaborative effort involved in the record-making process.

The album release party for End of an Era is Friday, May 4 at Southgate House Revival.