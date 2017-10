Looking Up: Episode 8

In this episode of Looking Up, hosts Dean Regas and Anna Hehman discuss pop culture and space, from the first science fiction book written in 2 A.D. to movies that get it right, or close to right, like The Martian, to others who seemed content to ignore all scientific logic, like Armageddon.

Their special guest is Lauren Worley who, for 5 years, served as NASA's press secretary and senior advisor.