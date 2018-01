Looking Up: Episode 14

In this episode of Looking Up, the important contributions of women in science have long been understood within the scientific community, but the public's awareness was raised by the best selling book and movie "Hidden Figures."

Now, another group of women scientists are being spotlighted in the book "The Glass Universe: How the Ladies of the Harvard Observatory Took the Measure of the Stars" and the author, Dava Sobel, joins Dean Regas and Anna Hehman.