Cincinnati Edition

A Look Ahead To The Local Stories To Watch In 2018

By 1 hour ago
  • We look at the news affecting Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-state
    Jim Nolan/WVXU

With three new members, Cincinnati City Council is sworn in and gets to work, the region continues to suffer the effects of the opioid epidemic, Macy's announces the closing of its downtown store, the Ohio governor and senate races take shape and FC Cincinnati still waits to hear about its bid for a Major League Soccer franchise.

Joining us to discuss these and other top stories and developments in the Tri-state to watch this year are Cincinnati Enquirer Opinion Editor Kevin Aldridge; Enquirer Business reporter Alex Coolidge; Cincinnati Business Courier staff reporter and columnist Chris Wetterich;  and 9 On Your Side/ WCPO.com Managing Editor, Opinion and Engagement, David Holthaus

