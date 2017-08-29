Local Homeless Population Climbs Slowly

By 53 minutes ago
  • Provided

An annual report on homelessness in Hamilton County is turning up some surprises. 

The Strategies to End Homelessness survey finds the number of people living in shelters or on the streets only climbed by 1.3 percent last year. Executive Director Kevin Finn says that's a lot less than other cities.

Los Angeles, San Francisco, several bigger cities, I've seen headlines that were 15, 20 percent increases in homelessness."

The report says nearly 7,200 people were counted as homeless.

He says while he wants to see a decrease, a slight climb is a sign of progress. "We are not seeing the increases that are happening in some other communities. I do think that when you dig down a little further into the numbers though there are some things that are troubling. We're seeing more and more homelessness around the extremes of age."

Finn says a quarter of Hamilton County's homeless are under the age of 18. He says there was a 20 percent increase in the number of homeless people over the age of 55.

"People, as they age, can qualify for things like social security and that, which provide them some level of safety net. With resources like that available we would have not expected to see so many older people in our community experiencing homelessness."

For the survey, homelessness is counted as living in a shelter or on the street.

Finn says the numbers give local governments and organizations like his an idea of how best to allocate resources.

Tags: 
Homelessness
Strategies to End Homelessness

Related Content

Family Homelessness And Local Programs Addressing The Problem

By Dec 19, 2016
Pixabay, available for use

Homelessness doesn’t just affect adults – it can affect entire families. 

An Academic Look At The Reality Of Cincinnati's Homeless Population

By Dec 19, 2016
Pexels, available for use

According to local service agency Shelterhouse, almost 8,000 Cincinnatians, including children, are homeless. A variety of factors can lead to homelessness, including mental illness, drug addiction, traumatic events and personal crisis.

Mental Illness Among The Homeless - A New Documentary And History Project From Mount St. Joseph

By Apr 4, 2017
Pixabay.com

While the majority of individuals who don’t have access to safe and secure housing are in their situations due to economic reasons, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, 20 to 25 percent of the homeless population in the United States suffers from some form of severe mental illness.