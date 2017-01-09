Local Efforts Addressing Human Trafficking And Aiding Victims

Late last December, four individuals were indicted in one of the most extensive human-trafficking cases in Hamilton County.

Ohio is among the worst states in the U.S. for human trafficking, a type of modern-day slavery that can involve sexual exploitation, according to the National Human Trafficking Resource Center in Washington, D.C. There are many local organizations and initiatives that aim to help victims of human trafficking.

Here to discuss human trafficking and the work that is being done locally to improve the situation are Program Manager for Anti-Human Trafficking at The Salvation Army Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, Erin Meyer; Deputy Director of the Ohio Justice & Policy Center, Sasha Naiman; and Human Trafficking Advocate for Covington through Kentucky Rescue & Restore, Lisa Ramstetter.