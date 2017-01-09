Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Local Efforts Addressing Human Trafficking And Aiding Victims

By 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Ohio is among the worst states in the U.S. for human trafficking, a type of modern-day slavery that can involve sexual exploitation.
Credit Public Domain Pictures, available for use

Late last December, four individuals were indicted in one of the most extensive human-trafficking cases in Hamilton County. 

Ohio is among the worst states in the U.S. for human trafficking, a type of modern-day slavery that can involve sexual exploitation, according to the National Human Trafficking Resource Center in Washington, D.C. There are many local organizations and initiatives that aim to help victims of human trafficking.

Here to discuss human trafficking and the work that is being done locally to improve the situation are Program Manager for Anti-Human Trafficking at The Salvation Army Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, Erin Meyer; Deputy Director of the Ohio Justice & Policy Center, Sasha Naiman; and Human Trafficking Advocate for Covington through Kentucky Rescue & Restore, Lisa Ramstetter.

Tags: 
human trafficking
sexual exploitation
The Salvation Army
Ohio Justice and Policy Center
Kentucky Rescure & Restore
Cincinnati Edition