Local artist Mary Louise Holt's painting The Village of Mariemont, 17th Century, which depicts the area as it was when it was inhabited by Shawnee Indians, has found a new home.

As she tells our Jane Durrell, the painting was purchased by the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma and is now on display at the Betty Jane Admussen Museum in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Copies of the painting are available for purchase at the Village of Mariemont administrative offices.