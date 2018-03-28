Liz Bonis Hosts New WKRC-TV Health Show

WKRC-TV medical reporter Liz Bonis is hosting a new half-hour weekly series called What's Happening In Health at 6 a.m. Sundays on Channel 12.

Bonis – a registered dietitian, certified personal trainer and a diabetes educator – has covered health issues for Channel 12 since 2002.

The weekly program, which debuted March 25, includes stories on local health breakthroughs and other solutions, interviews with doctors and patients, and advice on ways to stay or get healthy, says Jon Lawhead, manager for Sinclair Broadcast Groups's Cincinnati and Dayton stations (WKRC-TV, Cincinnati CW Channel 12.2, WSTR-TV, WKEF-TV and WRGT-TV).

"I couldn't be more excited to share the passion," says Bonis, who came here in 2002 to co-host the Liz & Carson show with Rob Carson on FM 94.1, when the station, WKRC-AM, WKRQ-FM and Channel 12 were owned by Citicasters. She also hosted a syndicated weekend health and fitness radio show called Lighten Up with Liz on WKRC-AM.

For the TV show, she's using the phrase "Lighten Up With Liz" for a segment with her "personal take on health stories," she told me.

What's Happening In Health will include longer versions of the health stories she does for Channel 12 and the 173 stations owned or operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group, she says.

She describes the show this way: "It will contain breaking health headlines each week, high-tech health information, ways to look good and feel better, stories of hope and healing, and some expanded stories we do air on some other newscasts. It will also have new interviews, fitness demonstrations, a 'what to eat' food feature each week and… 'Lighten Up With Liz.' "

The show will only air in Cincinnati. But since her health features are distributed to Sinclair's 173 stations, there's a chance What's Happening In Health could eventually be broadcast on other stations.

Bonis, Channel 12's former weekend morning anchor, earned a bachelor's from the Rochester Institute of Technology College of Applied Science and a masters degree in Applied Science in Public Communication & Radio-Television News from Syracuse University's Newhouse School of Public Communication.