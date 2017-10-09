Related Program: 
Founded in 2007, the Live Well Collaborative is an academic-industry innovation center that focuses on products, services and system solutions for living well across a lifespan, especially for those who are age 50 and up.

The Live Well Collaborative celebrates its 10th anniversary.
Live Well is marking 10 years as an innovation incubator. Here to talk about the organization's history and where it's headed are Live Well Executive Director Linda Dunseath; from Procter & Gamble, Live Well Vice President Dr. Matthew Doyle; and from the University of Cincinnati College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning, Live Well President Craig Vogel.

