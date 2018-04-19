Live From Cincinnati, It's Ira Flatow's 'Science Friday!'

Ira Flatow broadcasts his "Science Friday" show from WVXU-FM 2-4 p.m. Friday before taping interviews Saturday at Miami University in Oxford.

Flatow, the award-winning host and executive producer of the popular NPR show, and his team often leave their New York studio to produce the show heard over 374 public radio stations across the United States, including WVXU-FM (91.7) and Miami University's WMUB-FM (88.5).

Among the Friday guests will be WVXU-FM science reporter Ann Thompson; Cincinnati Observatory astronomer and  "Looking Up" podcast host Dean Regas;  and Miami University professors Mike Brudzinski and Brian Currie.

On Saturday night, Flatow and his team will record a "Nature's Secrets" show before a sold-out audience at Miami's Hall Auditorium in Oxford to be aired at a later date.  His Oxford topics and guests will include:

  • Mushrooms and fungi and their amazing adaptations/life strategies with Miami's Dr. Nicholas P. Money
  • Flies, frogs and other extreme cold-adapted creatures with Miami's Dr. Richard Lee and Dr. Clara do Amaral from Mount St. Joseph University
  • Ancient humans and the paleo environments in which they lived with Dr. Denise Su, Cleveland Museum of Natural History

"Science Friday" has 1.8 million public radio listeners each week, and @scifri has 784,000 followers on Twitter.

Flatow started his reporting career at WBFO-FM in Buffalo, NY, while earning his engineering degree at State University of New York in Buffalo. He was NPR's science correspondent from 1971-986 before becoming host of "Science Friday" in 1991. He's also worked for CNBC, CBS and PBS, where he hosted the Emmy-winning "Newton's Apple" from 1983-88. His honors include the National Science Board Public Service Award, the Carl Sagan Award, the Nierenberg Prize for Science in the Public Interest and the 2012 Isaac Asimov Science Award.

