Elaine Diehl talks about Lisa Biales' Grammy nominations

Lisa Biales, who lives in Oxford, Ohio, and has been performing and recording for a number of years, has been notified that her album, The Beat of My Heart, has been nominated for a Grammy award in six categories.

Grammy nominations:

1. RECORD OF THE YEAR - Crying Over You

2. SONG OF THE YEAR - Crying Over You

3. POP SOLO PERFORMANCE - Crying Over You

4. BEST R&B ALBUM - The Beat of My Heart

5. BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM - Johny Lee Schell

6. PRODUCER OF THE YEAR - Tony Braunagel